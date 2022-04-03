StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.33.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $300.54. 378,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,462. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $95,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,489.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

