Lear (NYSE:LEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.13.

LEA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 527,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,555. Lear has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.97.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 68.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Lear by 8.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

