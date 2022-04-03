StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 296,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $457,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,739.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 155.7% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

