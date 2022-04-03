LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LL Flooring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
LL Flooring stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,683. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $407.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LL Flooring (LL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.