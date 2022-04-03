LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LL Flooring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,683. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $407.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.35.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LL Flooring will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.