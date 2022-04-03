StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 248,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

