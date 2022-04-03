The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 776,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,558. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

