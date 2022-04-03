Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PZZA. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.81. 418,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $88.04 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,340.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

