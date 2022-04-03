Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 154,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $944.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
