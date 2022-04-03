Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 154,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $944.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

