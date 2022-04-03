Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,384.16.

GOOGL traded up $21.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,803.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,930. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,145.21 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,705.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,798.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pariax LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

