Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $355.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.08. Gravity has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

