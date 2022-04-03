StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 8,550,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

