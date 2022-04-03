One Capital Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,631,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

