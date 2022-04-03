LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LXU. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LXU traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 1,515,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,393. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in LSB Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

