StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 266,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.