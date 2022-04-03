MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 385,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. MBIA has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $874.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MBIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MBIA by 58,493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.