PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.19. 3,092,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

