StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QCOM traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.99. 19,762,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

