iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $207.57. 25,927,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,264,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

