Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

