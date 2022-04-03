2,311 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

