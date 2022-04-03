Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.78 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

