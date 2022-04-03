Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average of $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

