Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

