$76.02 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to announce $76.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $81.53 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $319.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PAR Technology has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

