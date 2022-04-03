StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731. The company has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. FRP has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

In related news, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $47,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FRP by 113.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FRP by 148.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FRP by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FRP by 367.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

