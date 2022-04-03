Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $123.50. 3,548,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.