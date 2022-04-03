FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 2,335,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after acquiring an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after purchasing an additional 471,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after buying an additional 567,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

