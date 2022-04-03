Head to Head Survey: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) & Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STORE Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $782.66 million 10.38 $268.35 million $1.00 29.57 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 3.03 $68.35 million $1.14 9.78

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 34.29% 5.08% 2.76% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 34.47% 4.99% 1.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. STORE Capital pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for STORE Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

STORE Capital presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Risk and Volatility

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats STORE Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

