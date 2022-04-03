KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Apr 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will report $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,521. KB Home has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

