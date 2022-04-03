$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.10. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. 2,667,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

