StockNews.com Begins Coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $19.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

