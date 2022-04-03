Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will announce $114.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.27 million and the lowest is $64.67 million. MP Materials reported sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $456.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $564.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $693.10 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MP traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $56.54. 3,070,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,480. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

