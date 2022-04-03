Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after buying an additional 318,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 91,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.