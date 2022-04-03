Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.82.

Matador Resources stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. 24,424,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

