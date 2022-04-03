-$0.20 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 31,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,135. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

