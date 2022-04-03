3,813 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 73,841 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after buying an additional 741,369 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,485,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 117,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

