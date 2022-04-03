Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 2,221,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,441. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

