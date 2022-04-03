Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. 220,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,148. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

