Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NNI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.10. 72,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,765. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62. Nelnet has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.79.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.