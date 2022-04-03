Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to report $19.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.46 million and the highest is $20.19 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 48,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,374. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $500.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

