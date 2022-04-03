$355.33 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report $355.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
