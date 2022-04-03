Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $335.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.17 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $267.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 408,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

