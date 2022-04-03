Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 127,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,584. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 375,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

