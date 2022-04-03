LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,241. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

