LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 1,542,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

