Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 71,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

