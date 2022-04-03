Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 369,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $103,979,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

