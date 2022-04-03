StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

