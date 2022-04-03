StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,193. The stock has a market cap of $222.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Kopin has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 1,164.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 904,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 832,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kopin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kopin by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.