LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. LCNB has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth approximately $6,654,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

